MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Moscow sent to Washington over 40 requests regarding cyberattacks on Russia's state structures and systems, and raised the issue at the top-level summit in Geneva, but still got no answer, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Monday, slamming the US stand as unacceptable.

Commenting on the Geneva summit, the Russian diplomat noted that the attack on "[Russia's] Voronezh region's healthcare system" was mentioned as an example.

"In total, we recently sent to Americans over 40 appeals related to exact situations when the internet was used to carry out attacks on Russian structures, legal entities, state structures and so on.

It can be said that the Americans almost never answer us," Ryabkov said.

The official expressed the belief that this approach is "unacceptable," since Washington fails to provide any reaction while it "for some reason believes we must react to all of their claims."

"They consciously do not perceive this. This is a detrimental approach that will not bring any progress," Ryabkov added.