UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Not Reacting To Russia's Over 40 Requests Related To Cyberattacks - Russian Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 12:10 PM

US Not Reacting to Russia's Over 40 Requests Related to Cyberattacks - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Moscow sent to Washington over 40 requests regarding cyberattacks on Russia's state structures and systems, and raised the issue at the top-level summit in Geneva, but still got no answer, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Monday, slamming the US stand as unacceptable.

Commenting on the Geneva summit, the Russian diplomat noted that the attack on "[Russia's] Voronezh region's healthcare system" was mentioned as an example.

"In total, we recently sent to Americans over 40 appeals related to exact situations when the internet was used to carry out attacks on Russian structures, legal entities, state structures and so on.

It can be said that the Americans almost never answer us," Ryabkov said.

The official expressed the belief that this approach is "unacceptable," since Washington fails to provide any reaction while it "for some reason believes we must react to all of their claims."

"They consciously do not perceive this. This is a detrimental approach that will not bring any progress," Ryabkov added.

Related Topics

Attack Internet Moscow Russia Washington Progress Voronezh Geneva All

Recent Stories

PM to visit Naran and Kaghan to inaugurate various ..

47 minutes ago

Another terrorist involved in Johar Town blast arr ..

59 minutes ago

Over 46,000 new coronavirus cases in India

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 June 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Winners of Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best GCC Te ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.