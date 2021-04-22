US Not Ready for Business as Usual With Belarus if 'Repressions' Continue - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The United States relations with Belarus will not not be "business as usual" if he alleged human rights violations in the country continue, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said during a briefing on Wednesday.

"But as long as what we have seen in Belarus continues - the human rights violations, the repression - there can be no business as usual," Price said.

The spokesperson pointed out that the United States seeks to have a stable and predictable relationship with Belarus despite the expulsion of the US ambassador from Minsk in 2008.

Price also said the return the US ambassador to Belarus will send a powerful signal since the presence of the envoy in Minsk is vital for having normal diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Earlier on Wednesday, the first US ambassador to Minsk since 2008 Julie Fischer met with the leader of Belarus opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

The United States revoked on Monday the license that allows US businesses to conduct limited transactions with nine designated Belarusian entities and will subject them to the full force of sanctions after 45 days.