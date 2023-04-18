US Not Ready for Concrete Steps to De-Escalate Situation Around N. Korea- Russian Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) North Korea's frequent missile launches are nothing but a reaction to US actions, but Washington and its allies are not ready for any concrete steps to de-escalate the situation, Pyotr Ilyichev, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's international organizations department, told Sputnik.

"North Koreans are forced to react to what the Americans are doing," Ilyichev said, adding that it is necessary to "to look at the reasons for the current escalation, because they (the United States and its allies) are not ready for any specific steps to de-escalate."

On April 13, North Korea test-launched Hwasong-18, its new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised the test launch. The missile flew approximately 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), reaching an altitude of up to 3,000 kilometers.