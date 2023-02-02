UrduPoint.com

US Not Ready For Diplomatic Settlement Of Conflict In Ukraine - Russian Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2023 | 01:50 AM

US Not Ready for Diplomatic Settlement of Conflict in Ukraine - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The United States is not in the mood for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, they are in favor of "maintaining a controlled heat," Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"Today, the Americans are not in the mood to solve the situation that has developed on Ukrainian territory through diplomacy.

They unequivocally say that we cannot stop, we must move forward, we must continue to stuff the Ukrainian army with various weapons. Moreover, today, it seems to me, it is about maintaining a controlled heat in hostilities on Ukrainian territory," the diplomat said on the air of the Big Game show.

"The Americans, I think, are well aware that they will not be able to win using only weapons and with the help of cannon fodder in the form of Ukrainian soldiers," he added.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Washington United States

Recent Stories

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

30 minutes ago
 UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

1 hour ago
 Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of ..

Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of Cardiology on February 3-4

2 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews patient management system p ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appre ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appreciates police bravery

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.