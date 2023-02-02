US Not Ready for Diplomatic Settlement of Conflict in Ukraine - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The United States is not in the mood for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, they are in favor of "maintaining a controlled heat," Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"Today, the Americans are not in the mood to solve the situation that has developed on Ukrainian territory through diplomacy.

They unequivocally say that we cannot stop, we must move forward, we must continue to stuff the Ukrainian army with various weapons. Moreover, today, it seems to me, it is about maintaining a controlled heat in hostilities on Ukrainian territory," the diplomat said on the air of the Big Game show.

"The Americans, I think, are well aware that they will not be able to win using only weapons and with the help of cannon fodder in the form of Ukrainian soldiers," he added.