US Not Ready for Peace Talks on Ukrainian Crisis Now - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The United States is not ready to any constructive actions on the Ukrainian settlement either now or in the foreseeable future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The United States is not ready either at this stage or, in my opinion, in the foreseeable future, to take any constructive action regarding the settlement of the situation in Ukraine, which it has created itself for many years, and created in the context of its strategic course to counteract the objective formation of a multipolar world," Lavrov said at a press conference, following talks with his Ugandan counterpart, Jeje Odongo, answering a question from a Sputnik correspondent.