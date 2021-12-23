UrduPoint.com

US Not Ready To Agree To Russian Proposals Regarding NATO - White House

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 11:20 PM

The United States will not agree to the proposals made by Moscow regarding NATO, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Thursday

"There have been proposals put forward by the Russians. Some we would agree with, some we certainly wouldn't agree with.

Obviously, the NATO example is a good example of that, and we are working to finalize what they'll look like," Psaki said.

Last week, Russia released its draft proposals on security guarantees. They suggest in particular that NATO should commit to not expanding further, including Ukraine, and must abandon military activity in Ukraine, Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia.

