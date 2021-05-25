US Not Ready to Announce Date, Location of Biden-Putin Summit - Psaki

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The United States is not ready to announce the date and location of a planned US-Russia summit as both parties are working on the details of the meeting, the White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"Our national security adviser [Sullivan] did have a call with his [Russian] counterpart [Patrushev], and it was an important step in the preparation for a planned US-Russia summit, the date and location of which we are not ready to announce at this point yet, and we are still working on the details," Psaki said during a briefing.