US Not Ready To Classify N. Korea Missile Launch As Hypersonic, Still Assessing - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2022 | 12:38 AM

US Not Ready to Classify N. Korea Missile Launch as Hypersonic, Still Assessing - Pentagon

The US Defense Department is still assessing the details of North Korea's latest test launch but it continues to categorize it as nothing beyond a ballistic missile, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Friday when asked if it was classified as hypersonic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The US Defense Department is still assessing the details of North Korea's latest test launch but it continues to categorize it as nothing beyond a ballistic missile, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Friday when asked if it was classified as hypersonic.

"There was another launch yesterday which we have assessed to be of a ballistic nature, we're continuing to consult with our allies and partners and with the international community about best steps forward... We're still conducting an intel assessment of it, we're not at the point where we're willing and able to go beyond classifying as a ballistic missile launch," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Pyongyang has shown no interest to work towards denuclearization in the Korean Peninsula, Kirby said.

The United States will continue to meet its security treaty commitments to South Korea to ensure the alliance is ready to fight at a moments notice, Kirby added.

Earlier in the day, North Korea test-launched a missile for the third time this year. The missile fell in the Sea of Japan outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

On Tuesday, North Korea test-launched a missile that it claimed was hypersonic. The missile flew 620 miles at an altitude of about 37 miles. North Korea also test-launched a missile on January 5.

