US Not Ready To Continue Dialogue On Strategic Stability - Russian Foreign Ministry

March 22, 2022

US Not Ready to Continue Dialogue on Strategic Stability - Russian Foreign Ministry

The United States is not ready to continue dialogue on strategic stability with Russia, thereby harming its own interests, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The United States is not ready to continue dialogue on strategic stability with Russia, thereby harming its own interests, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"They have not confirmed their readiness to continue the dialogue on strategic stability," Ryabkov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster, adding that Washington in time will realize that it has "shot itself in the foot."

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned US ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan to protest remarks by President Joe Biden about President Vladimir Putin. Biden called Putin a "murderous dictator" who has brought Moscow-Washington ties to the verge of being cut.

"We insist on the need to normalize at least in elementary aspects the genre of communication," Ryabkov said.

Bilateral contacts continue through embassies and occasionally some other lines, he noted.

"I think that undercurrent conditions, this is the maximum that is possible," he stressed.

Nonetheless, Moscow stands ready to discuss the work of diplomatic missions with Washington, Ryabkov went on, adding that the Russian side would like for them to remain open in the current situation, as contacts at this level are needed.

>