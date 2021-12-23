US Not Ready to Discuss Exchange of Prisoners With Russia, Issue Still on Agenda- Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The United States is not ready yet to discuss with Russia the exchange of persons serving sentences in the two countries, but the issue is still on the agenda, Commissioner for Human Rights at the Russian foreign ministry Grigory Lukyantsev told Sputnik.

"It is very difficult to talk about any exchanges.

But this task ” the return of our citizens who are in US penitentiary facilities and prisons ” is still urgent for us. We are raising these questions, they are not removed from the agenda. Naturally, we will continue our efforts. But so far, there is no readiness on the part of the United States to discuss in practical terms their release or transfer to the territory of Russia to serve a further sentence," Lukyantsev said.