US Not Ready To Forecast NATO Response To Events At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 10:18 PM

US Not Ready to Forecast NATO Response to Events at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant - Official

The United States is not ready to forecast NATO's response to the events at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine but encourages everyone to act responsibly, US Under Secretary for Nuclear Security Jill Hruby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The United States is not ready to forecast NATO's response to the events at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine but encourages everyone to act responsibly, US Under Secretary for Nuclear Security Jill Hruby said on Friday.

"I do not want to speak for the NATO response at this point of time, but I do say that we are seriously thinking about everything we can bring to the radiation limitation, to make sure we can control things, to encourage everyone to act responsibly at this point," Hruby told MSNBC.

