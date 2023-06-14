UrduPoint.com

US Not Ready To Offer Long-Term Israel-Style Security Guarantees To Ukraine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 06:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The Biden administration wants to provide Ukraine with security assurances on par with those given to Israel, but will likely seek a shorter-term commitment to Kiev, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing US officials.

Under the so-called "Israel model," the United States has a 10-year-long security pact to the Jewish state, but this will unlikely be the case with Ukraine, the report said.

This is not the type of security arrangement that Volodymyr Zelensky wants, the report noted.

The report comes as NATO is set to gather for a summit in Vilnius next month, with pressure on President Joe Biden reportedly mounting to support a faster and more certain path to membership for Kiev.

At the summit, the alliance is expected to upgrade its relations with Ukraine from a NATO-Ukraine Commission to a NATO-Ukraine Council, thus providing Kiev the same treatment Russia was given in 2002, the New York Times said.

