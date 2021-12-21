US Not Ready to Publicly Discuss Possible Changes in Troop Deployment in Europe - Donfried

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The United States will discuss a possibility of changes in troop deployment in Europe with NATO, and is not ready to announce anything yet, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Tuesday.

"That will be a conversation that we will have in the NATO context about whether the force posture that we have currently is appropriate for the challenges we are facing," Donfried said. "But I have no announcements today about a changing force posture."