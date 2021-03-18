UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Not Ready To Realize Consequences Of Russophobic Actions For Gobal Stability - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

US Not Ready to Realize Consequences of Russophobic Actions for Gobal Stability - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Washington is not yet ready to realize the consequences of its Russophobic actions for global stability, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

A US intelligence report, declassified on Tuesday, accuses Moscow of trying to support Donald Trump, discredit Joe Biden and "sow discord" in US society. Iran, Hezbollah and Cuba are named among the actors who allegedly tried to influence the elections. It is assumed that China had not made active efforts in the US elections.

"Unfortunately, the US side continues to be held captive by its own illusions, trying to unleash an absolutely senseless campaign of Russophobic attacks and thus leads itself to a dead end. This all contributes to only one thing ” the further degradation of bilateral relations, and this contradicts the fundamental interests of the peoples of Russia and the United States. It seems that Washington is not yet ready to realize these risks to peace and security," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Dead Iran Moscow Russia China Washington Trump United States Cuba All

Recent Stories

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 149,135

30 minutes ago

UAE participates in virtual Annual Safety Conferen ..

45 minutes ago

Covid-19 vaccination continues on the second day a ..

50 minutes ago

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 19 ..

1 hour ago

Former Wimbledon champion Bartoli visits Dubai Spo ..

1 hour ago

NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery launches new public prog ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.