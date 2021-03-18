US Not Ready to Realize Consequences of Russophobic Actions for Gobal Stability - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Washington is not yet ready to realize the consequences of its Russophobic actions for global stability, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

A US intelligence report, declassified on Tuesday, accuses Moscow of trying to support Donald Trump, discredit Joe Biden and "sow discord" in US society. Iran, Hezbollah and Cuba are named among the actors who allegedly tried to influence the elections. It is assumed that China had not made active efforts in the US elections.

"Unfortunately, the US side continues to be held captive by its own illusions, trying to unleash an absolutely senseless campaign of Russophobic attacks and thus leads itself to a dead end. This all contributes to only one thing ” the further degradation of bilateral relations, and this contradicts the fundamental interests of the peoples of Russia and the United States. It seems that Washington is not yet ready to realize these risks to peace and security," Zakharova said at a briefing.