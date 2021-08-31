US Not Ready to Recognize Taliban, Needs to See Government They Will Form - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The United States is not in a place yet to recognize the Taliban (banned in Russia) as Afghanistan's new government and needs to see what kind of government they will form, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

"We are not in a place yet, where we are prepared to recognize the Taliban... We need to see what kind of government they form," Thomas-Greenfield said. "We insist that that government be inclusive, and that it allows for the participation of women, and that it takes into consideration as it forms itself the rights of all Afghans, including minorities. So, we will see what kinds of actions they take before any decisions are made about recognition."