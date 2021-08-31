UrduPoint.com

US Not Ready To Recognize Taliban, Needs To See Government They Will Form - Envoy To UN

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 01:30 AM

US Not Ready to Recognize Taliban, Needs to See Government They Will Form - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The United States is not in a place yet to recognize the Taliban (banned in Russia) as Afghanistan's new government and needs to see what kind of government they will form, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

"We are not in a place yet, where we are prepared to recognize the Taliban... We need to see what kind of government they form," Thomas-Greenfield said. "We insist that that government be inclusive, and that it allows for the participation of women, and that it takes into consideration as it forms itself the rights of all Afghans, including minorities. So, we will see what kinds of actions they take before any decisions are made about recognition."

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Russia United States Women All Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey review bila ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey review bilateral relations over phone cal ..

38 minutes ago
 Indonesian, Sri Lankan, Jordanian Energy Ministers ..

Indonesian, Sri Lankan, Jordanian Energy Ministers to speak at Gastech 2021

1 hour ago
 UAE&#039;s conducive ecosystem provides well-infor ..

UAE&#039;s conducive ecosystem provides well-informed perspectives &#039;disrupt ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Uzbekistan discuss ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Uzbekistan discuss growing ties

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi&#039;s strike of Al Anad Air B ..

UAE condemns Houthi&#039;s strike of Al Anad Air Base in Yemeni Lahij Governorat ..

3 hours ago
 MoFAIC holds farewell ceremony for Ambassadors of ..

MoFAIC holds farewell ceremony for Ambassadors of Mali, Spain

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.