- Home
- World
- News
- US Not Ready to Release Video, Photos of Baghdadi Compound Raid - Joint Chiefs Chairman
US Not Ready To Release Video, Photos Of Baghdadi Compound Raid - Joint Chiefs Chairman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 11:06 PM
The United States is not prepared to release video or photos of the US special forces raid of Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorist group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's compound, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said during a press briefing on Monday
Mark Milley said during a press briefing on Monday.
"I'm not going to classify the video, what we do have and don't have at this time," Milley said during the press briefing at the Defense Department. "I've seen a lot and I'll wait until everything is appropriately declassified here in the coming days and we'll make sure you're provided that."