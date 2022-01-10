US Not Ready to Resolve Issues of Security Guarantees in Way That Suits Moscow - Ryabkov

The American side does not show that it is willing to resolve key issues of the security guarantees in a way that would take into account Moscow's interests, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The American side does not show that it is willing to resolve key issues of the security guarantees in a way that would take into account Moscow's interests, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"The main issues are suspended, and we do not see that the American side understands how imperative it its to resolve them in a way that also suits us," Ryabkov said following the security talks with the United States in Geneva.