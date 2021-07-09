UrduPoint.com
US Not Responsible For Civilian Losses If Afghanistan Descends Into Civil War - Biden

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Not Responsible for Civilian Losses if Afghanistan Descends Into Civil War - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The United States will not be responsible for the loss of civilian lives in case Afghanistan descends into civil war, President Joe Biden said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"No, no, no," Biden said in replying to a question about whether the United States will be held responsible for the potential loss of civilian life in Afghanistan if the situation there descends into civil war.

Biden added that it is up to the people of Afghanistan to decide the form of government they will have.

More Stories From World

