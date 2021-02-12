US Not Revising Duties in Boeing-Airbus WTO Dispute - Trade Office Notice

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The Biden administration will not revise duties imposed in the Boeing-Airbus World Trade Organization dispute, a notice to be published in the US Federal Register on Friday revealed.

"The US Trade Representative together with the affected United States industry have agreed that it is unnecessary at this time to revise the action in the Section 301 investigation involving the enforcement of US rights in the World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute involving Large Civil Aircraft subsidies provided by certain current or former member States of the European Union," the notice, posted on Thursday, said.

The notice said the US Trade Representative will continue to consider the action taken in the Section 301 investigation.

In 2006, the United States filed a case with the WTO accusing European Union aircraft manufacturer Airbus of having received $22 billion in illegal subsidies. The EU filed a similar counterclaim, launching a long debate, with the WTO having ruled that both sides are illegally subsidizing their respective aircraft companies.