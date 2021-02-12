UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Not Revising Duties In Boeing-Airbus WTO Dispute - Trade Office Notice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 06:20 AM

US Not Revising Duties in Boeing-Airbus WTO Dispute - Trade Office Notice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The Biden administration will not revise duties imposed in the Boeing-Airbus World Trade Organization dispute, a notice to be published in the US Federal Register on Friday revealed.

"The US Trade Representative together with the affected United States industry have agreed that it is unnecessary at this time to revise the action in the Section 301 investigation involving the enforcement of US rights in the World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute involving Large Civil Aircraft subsidies provided by certain current or former member States of the European Union," the notice, posted on Thursday, said.

The notice said the US Trade Representative will continue to consider the action taken in the Section 301 investigation.

In 2006, the United States filed a case with the WTO accusing European Union aircraft manufacturer Airbus of having received $22 billion in illegal subsidies. The EU filed a similar counterclaim, launching a long debate, with the WTO having ruled that both sides are illegally subsidizing their respective aircraft companies.

Related Topics

World European Union United States Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Ambassadorial spouses learn about Abu Dhabi&#039;s ..

4 hours ago

Aldar Estates acquires Asteco Property Management

4 hours ago

Bayern Munich complete sextuple after beating UANL ..

5 hours ago

300 rounds played since UAE Football League&#039;s ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review region ..

6 hours ago

FNC celebrates 49th anniversary of establishment

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.