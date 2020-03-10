US Not Ruling Out Any Aid to Turkey Through NATO Over Situation in Idlib - Envoy

All options including Patriot missile defense systems are on the table as the United States considers how it can assist Turkey in Syria's Idlib, US Special Envoy for Syria James Jeffrey told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) All options including Patriot missile defense systems are on the table as the United States considers how it can assist Turkey in Syria's Idlib, US Special Envoy for Syria James Jeffrey told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are looking what NATO can do, all options on the table," Jeffrey said in Brussels when asked whether the US was considering supplying the country with Patriot missile defense systems.