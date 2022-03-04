UrduPoint.com

US Not Ruling Out Biden-Putin Meeting, But No Engagement Planned At Present - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday did not rule out a potential in-person meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian Vladimir Putin in the future, but added that there are currently no plans for direct engagement between the two leaders.

"I can't make an assessment of that," Psaki said when asked if there is any situation where Biden would sit down with Putin in person again so long as Russian forces are engaged in the special operation in Ukraine. "Right now they're invading a sovereign country and continuing to escalate every day. We're never going to take diplomacy ever off the table. But again, knows that not the moment for that."

When asked why the United States does not rule out such a meeting, Psaki said, "We have discussions internally about what the best steps are to de-escalate" but now is not the moment to plan an engagement between the two leaders."

