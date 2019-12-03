UrduPoint.com
US Not Ruling Out Extension Of New START, Wants Broader Arms Control - State Dept.

The United States has not ruled out extending the New START Treaty but wants to include broader range of systems such as non-strategic nuclear weapons, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale said in his prepared testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The United States has not ruled out extending the New START Treaty but wants to include broader range of systems such as non-strategic nuclear weapons, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale said in his prepared testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday.

"We have not ruled out an extension of New START, but our priority is to promote arms control that goes beyond the confines of a narrow, bilateral approach by incorporating other countries - including China - and a broader range of weapons - including non-strategic nuclear weapons," Hale said.

