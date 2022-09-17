US Not Ruling Out Modifying Existing Sanctions on Russia to Increase Impact - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) The United States does not rule out imposing new sanctions against Russia or modifying existing ones to make them more effective amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

"We are constantly revisiting the sanctions regime to make sure that it is having the desired effect on (Russian President) Mr.

(Vladimir) Putin and his economy and we have never taken off the table additional sanctions and we haven't taken off the possibility of changing the sanctions regime to, again, impact him in a much more costly way," Kirby told CNN in an interview.

Commenting on those US officials who are reportedly frustrated that sanctions have had a less severe impact on the Russian economy than expected, Kirby noted that the Biden administration has said from the beginning that some sanctions could take time to have any effect.