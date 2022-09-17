UrduPoint.com

US Not Ruling Out Modifying Existing Sanctions On Russia To Increase Impact - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2022 | 12:40 AM

US Not Ruling Out Modifying Existing Sanctions on Russia to Increase Impact - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) The United States does not rule out imposing new sanctions against Russia or modifying existing ones to make them more effective amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

"We are constantly revisiting the sanctions regime to make sure that it is having the desired effect on (Russian President) Mr.

(Vladimir) Putin and his economy and we have never taken off the table additional sanctions and we haven't taken off the possibility of changing the sanctions regime to, again, impact him in a much more costly way," Kirby told CNN in an interview.

Commenting on those US officials who are reportedly frustrated that sanctions have had a less severe impact on the Russian economy than expected, Kirby noted that the Biden administration has said from the beginning that some sanctions could take time to have any effect.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House Vladimir Putin United States From

Recent Stories

Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

15 minutes ago
 Italian Prime Minister Draghi Sees No Signs of Rec ..

Italian Prime Minister Draghi Sees No Signs of Recession in National Economy

15 minutes ago
 Michelle Obama Urges Black Voters to Verify Regist ..

Michelle Obama Urges Black Voters to Verify Registration Amid Suppression Effort ..

15 minutes ago
 Police finalizes security arrangements for Chehlum ..

Police finalizes security arrangements for Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

17 minutes ago
 China Perfecting Mass Surveillance at Home, Export ..

China Perfecting Mass Surveillance at Home, Exporting Technology Abroad - US Sta ..

17 minutes ago
 'Like a waterfall': deadly Italian storms spark cl ..

'Like a waterfall': deadly Italian storms spark climate debate

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.