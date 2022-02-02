US Not Ruling Out More Troop Movements in Europe in Days, Weeks - Pentagon

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States is not ruling out more troop deployments in Eastern Europe in the coming days or weeks amid Ukraine tensions, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We are not ruling out the possibility that there will be more (US troops) coming up (to Europe) in future days and weeks," Kirby told a press briefing.

Kirby clarified that all newly announced troop deployments in Europe are separate from the 8,500 US troops being already on heightened alert since late January.

Pentagon confirmed on Wednesday the US will be sending 2,000 American troops to Europe in the next few days in response to the Ukraine crisis.

