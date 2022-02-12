US Not Saying Putin Has Made Final Decision to Invade Ukraine - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The United States cannot say with confidence whether Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a final decision to invade Ukraine but concerned with what its intelligence is seeing on the ground, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"We are not saying that a decision has been taken, final decision has been taken by President Putin (to invade Ukraine). What we are saying is that we have a sufficient level of concern based on what we are seeing on the ground and what our intelligence analysts have picked up," Sullivan said during a press briefing.