US Not Saying Putin Has Made Final Decision To Invade Ukraine - Sullivan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2022 | 12:30 AM

US Not Saying Putin Has Made Final Decision to Invade Ukraine - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The United States cannot say with confidence whether Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a final decision to invade Ukraine but concerned with what its intelligence is seeing on the ground, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"We are not saying that a decision has been taken, final decision has been taken by President Putin (to invade Ukraine). What we are saying is that we have a sufficient level of concern based on what we are seeing on the ground and what our intelligence analysts have picked up," Sullivan said during a press briefing.

