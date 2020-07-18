US Not Seeing Same Level of Cyber Meddling as 2016 Election - Security Agency Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The United States is not seeing the same level of hacking from foreign adversaries in this year's election compared to four years ago, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Christopher Krebs said on Friday.

"Compared to where things were in 2016, we're not seeing that level of coordinated, determined cyber activity from adversaries," Krebs said at a virtual event hosted by the Brookings Institution.

Krebs said the US security agencies have better visibility across networks than they did four years ago as well.

The US has repeatedly accused foreign states like Russia and China of meddling in the elections, allegations both countries deny.