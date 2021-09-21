UrduPoint.com

US Not Seeking New Cold War - Biden At UNGA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 10:30 PM

The United States is not seeking another Cold War and is ready to work with any nation that pursues peaceful resolutions, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The United States is not seeking another Cold War and is ready to work with any nation that pursues peaceful resolutions, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly.

"We are not seeking a new Cold war... The United States is ready to work with any nation that steps up and pursues peaceful resolution to share challenges," Biden said.

