US Not Seeking New Cold War, Not Willing To Change Chinese System - Blinken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2023 | 03:40 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The United States does not seek a new cold war and does not want to change the Chinese system, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

During a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the US official said that the US is committed to returning to the agenda set by the leaders of the two countries at the 2022 G20 summit in Bali.

He noted that Washington remains committed to the commitments made by President Joe Biden that the US does not seek a new cold war, does not seek to change the Chinese system, and does not seek to resist China by strengthening its allied relations, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Additionally, the official said that the US does not support the independence of Taiwan, nor it plans to enter into conflict with China.

