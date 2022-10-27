US Not Seeking 'New Set of Talks' on Nuclear Deal With Iran - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The United States currently is not seeking a "new set of talks" on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran nuclear program, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"No, we are not seeking or asking for a new set of negotiations or renegotiation discussions on the JCPOA, that's not what our focus on is on right now," Kirby said during a press briefing.