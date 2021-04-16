UrduPoint.com
US Not Seeking To Escalate Tensions With New Russia Sanctions But To Impose Costs - Psaki

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 01:20 AM

The Biden administration's objective with the newly-announced Russia sanctions is not to escalate bilateral tensions but to impose costs on Moscow for its activities, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The Biden administration's objective with the newly-announced Russia sanctions is not to escalate bilateral tensions but to impose costs on Moscow for its activities, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"Our objective here is not to escalate, our objective here is to impose costs for what we feel are unacceptable actions by the Russian government," Psaki said in a press briefing.

Psaki added that the new Russia sanctions give the United States a great deal of flexibility and more options to impose potential additional measures in the future.

Earlier in the day, Washington imposed sanctions on 32 Russian entities and individuals for their alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election and the purported hacking of US software supply chain networks. Russia has repeatedly refuted all accusations of its engagement in US elections meddling, cyberattacks and the poisoning of Navalny.

