US Not Seeking To Reset Or Escalate Relations With Russia - White House

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Not Seeking to Reset or Escalate Relations With Russia - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The United States is not seeking to reset or escalate relations with Russia, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"We expect the relationship to continue to be a challenge, we're prepared for that, and we're neither seeking to reset our relations with Russia nor are we seeking to escalate," Psaki said in a press briefing.

Earlier, the Biden administration imposed a round of sanctions against Russian officials and entities over the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

More Stories From World

