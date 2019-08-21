US Not Sending Mixed Messages on Huawei - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States is not sending mixed messages by sanctioning China's telecommunications giant Huawei in May and then extending the company's waiver to buy supplies from US companies because Huawei's presence in in US networks worldwide presents a tremendous risk, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The United States is not sending mixed messages by sanctioning China's telecommunications giant Huawei in May and then extending the company's waiver to buy supplies from US companies because Huawei's presence in in US networks worldwide presents a tremendous risk, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.

"I don't think there's mixed message at all," Pompeo said in interview with CNBC. "The threat of having Chinese telecoms systems inside American networks, or inside of networks around the world presents an enormous risk, a national security risk."

On Monday, the US Commerce Department added 46 Huawei affiliates to its economic black list and confirmed that it will extend the temporary general license that authorizes Huawei and its non-affiliates to buy supplies from US companies, for an additional 90 days.

Pompeo explained that the US government decided to extend Huawei's temporary general license because such action does not pose a national security threat to the United States.

"There are elements that don't have anything to do with national security," Pompeo said.

The United States has accused Huawei of collaborating with the Chinese military and intelligence services, which use their equipment for illegal surveillance purposes. Washington has also launched a campaign to persuade other countries to give up using Huawei equipment and infrastructure for the new generation of 5G networks.

In May, the US Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei and about 70 of its affiliates from purchasing US technology and doing business with US companies without relevant government authorization.

Huawei has rejected the allegations laid by the US government and pointed out that the restrictions could affect its ability to provide services to clients in more than 170 countries.

The Huawei ban comes in the wake of a trade war between the United States and China over the past year. The two countries have exchanged several rounds of tariffs on billions of dollars of imports and have not yet overcome their differences in multiple trade negotiations.