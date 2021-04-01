US Not Sincere When Claims Withdrawing Troops From Afghanistan By May 1 Impossible -Moscow

The United States is not being sincere when it claims that withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan by the May 1 deadline is difficult due to technical issues, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The United States is not being sincere when it claims that withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan by the May 1 deadline is difficult due to technical issues, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Every year, commitments are made, promises are made, plans are published. Once again, we have heard statements regarding the intention to do this by May 1 of this year. We believe that the reference to technical difficulties with the final withdrawal of the American contingent from Afghanistan by May 1 is simply slyness. the withdrawal of troops was agreed upon by the United States and the Taliban movement more than a year ago, and we all perfectly understand that this time was quite enough to make all the necessary preparations," Zakharova said during a briefing.

Moscow believes that the real reason why the US may delay the withdrawal process is fear for the fate of the current Kabul administration.

"According to the Americans themselves, despite 20 years of active military and technical assistance from NATO, they [the Afghan government] are still unable to independently solve security problems," Zakharova added.