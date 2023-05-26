US Not Stating Clearly Its Obligations in Safety of Biolab Research - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The United States has never clearly stated about its obligations in the field of the safety of its biological research, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"It should be noted that the United States has never clearly stated its obligations in the field of safety of research conducted in biolabs under its control," Kirillov told a briefing.