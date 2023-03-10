US Not Stepping Back From Mideast as China Brokers Deal Between Iran, Saudis - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that he would stridently push back on the idea that the United States is stepping back on its role in the Middle East after China helped restore ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia

"I would stridently push back on this idea that we're stepping back in the Middle East, far from it," Kirby said during a conference call.

The US supports any effort to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East and would like to see the war in Yemen end, Kirby said. However, the US was not directly involved in the recent negotiations, Kirby said.

Iran may have been brought to the negotiation table due to internal pressures, Kirby added.

The US continues to be watchful of China's attempts to gain influence around the world, Kirby also said.