WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The United States is not surprised by Syrian President Bashar Assad's trip to Russia for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin given the history of cooperation between the countries, US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"These are two countries that have long been aligned," Price said during a press briefing.

"It's, of course, no surprise to see high-level engagement between these two countries."

Assad arrived in Moscow on Tuesday evening ahead of talks with Putin, the Syrian leader's office said in a statement.

Putin and Assad will discuss cooperation between Russia and Syria in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres, the Kremlin said. Additionally, the two leaders will discuss prospects for a comprehensive settlement of the situation in Syria, the Kremlin said.