US Not Taking Steps to Reopen Embassy in Kabul 'At This Time' - Special Representative

The United States is not taking the step to reopen its embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, at the present time, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West told reporters on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The United States is not taking the step to reopen its embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, at the present time, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West told reporters on Monday.

"When it comes to reopening our embassy in Kabul, I have to tell you that we are not seriously taking this step at this time," West said during a press briefing.

The United States would first like to see "a record of responsible conduct" by the Taliban (banned in Russia), West added.