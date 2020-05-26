US Not Talking About Own Compliance Issues With Open Skies Treaty - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The US State Department is not talking about Washington's own compliance issues with the Open Skies Treaty, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, the report of the State Department [on treaty compliance], as usual, glosses over the problem with the Open Skies Treaty compliance on part of the US itself," the ministry said.

"We have questions for some other states that are party to the Open Skies Treaty. But we do not think that it is a reason to slam the door and leave. We are ready to discuss mutual issues, obviously, with the understanding that the discussion will be held on equal footing and with respect and will not end up being ultimatum demands for concessions from Russia," the ministry said.