UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Not Talking About Own Compliance Issues With Open Skies Treaty - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 08:30 PM

US Not Talking About Own Compliance Issues With Open Skies Treaty - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The US State Department is not talking about Washington's own compliance issues with the Open Skies Treaty, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, the report of the State Department [on treaty compliance], as usual, glosses over the problem with the Open Skies Treaty compliance on part of the US itself," the ministry said.

"We have questions for some other states that are party to the Open Skies Treaty. But we do not think that it is a reason to slam the door and leave. We are ready to discuss mutual issues, obviously, with the understanding that the discussion will be held on equal footing and with respect and will not end up being ultimatum demands for concessions from Russia," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia Washington From

Recent Stories

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 28,000 additiona ..

5 hours ago

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

6 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

7 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.