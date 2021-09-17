UrduPoint.com

US Not To Announce Any Individual Sanctions On Ethiopian Conflict Parties Yet - Official

The new sanctions program issued by the Biden administration against parties to the conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray and Amhara regions will initially not include names of any person or party sanctioned, a senior administration official said

"The (Executive Order) that will be announced tomorrow is a broader scope, allowing us to sanction individuals and entities from conflict parties and others fueling the conflict," the official said on Thursday. "We will not yet mention names tomorrow, we are just announcing that the President has signed off on this authority allowing Treasury and the State Department to look at those who are continuing to fuel the conflict.

The official said that they wish to see the parties, which include the Ethiopian and Eritrean governments, the Tigray People's Liberation Front, and other local forces, quickly come to the table for a politically negotiated ceasefire and allow the flow of humanitarian supplies to the impacted regions.

