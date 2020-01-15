UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Not To Blame For Iran Shooting Down Ukrainian Jet - House Minority Leader

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 03:30 AM

US Not to Blame for Iran Shooting Down Ukrainian Jet - House Minority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in responding to comments made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the United States is not to blame for last week's downing of a Ukrainian aircraft that left 176 people dead.

On Monday, Trudeau told Global news that the 57 Canadians killed in the shootdown over Iran would be alive if there was no escalation of tensions in the region. The prime minister did not name specific countries although US-Iranian tensions have recently escalated to new heights.

"There is no blame here for America," McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday when asked about Trudeau's comments. "America stood up once again for freedom. Iran went past a red line they had not gone before, killing a US citizen. Iran shot down commercial innocent airliner.

There is no doubt where the blame lies."

Leader of the opposition, Conservative Andrew Scheer, said that only Iran is to blame and called for additional sanctions on Tehran including designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist entity.

In the interview Trudeau also said the United States did not notify Canada about the imminent drone strike that killed IRGC Commander Qasem Soleimani despite Canadian troops playing an active role in Iraq and possibly being impacted by Iranian countermeasures.

Trudeau last week confirmed that Canadian troops were present at an air base near Erbil when Iran fired missiles upon Iraqi air bases housing US and NATO military personnel the night Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight 752 was shot down.

Related Topics

Drone Dead Terrorist NATO Prime Minister Iran Minority Canada Iraq Tehran United States Justin Trudeau Opposition Housing Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Zaab ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

4 hours ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

4 hours ago

Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador in ..

4 hours ago

UN Calls on Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal to Preser ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.