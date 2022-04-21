US Not to Have On-Ground Presence to Help With Mariupol Evacuation - Senior Official

The United States will not be present on the ground or in the air to assist with the evacuation of surrounded Ukrainian and foreign mercenaries in Mariupol, a senior Defense Department official said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The United States will not be present on the ground or in the air to assist with the evacuation of surrounded Ukrainian and foreign mercenaries in Mariupol, a senior Defense Department official said on Thursday.

"There's not going to be US presence on the ground to help with the evacuation," the official said. "There's not going to be a US aircraft in the air to do that, nor has there been throughout this conflict."