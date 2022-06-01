US Not to Pressure Ukrainian Government to Make Territorial Concessions to Russia - Biden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The United States will not pressure the Ukrainian government to make territorial concessions to Russia, US President Joe Biden said in an article for The New York Times.

"My principle throughout this crisis has been 'Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.' I will not pressure the Ukrainian government ” in private or public ” to make any territorial concessions," Biden said.

"It would be wrong and contrary to well-settled principles to do so," he said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." As of March 25, the Russian Armed Forces completed the main tasks of the first stage, significantly reducing the combat potential of Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

The Kherson Region and part of the Zaporizhzhia Region were taken under the control of the Russian Armed Forces during Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. The regions' authorities announced plans for the territories to become part of Russia.