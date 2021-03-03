US Not to Promote Democracy Through Military Interventions, Regime Change - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The United States will not promote democracy around the world any more through military interventions and forceful regime change, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

In his first major speech Blinken laid out eight foreign policy priorities of the Joe Biden administration, including supporting democratic values and practices overseas by peaceful means.

"We will incentivize democratic behavior, but we will not promote democracy through costly military interventions or by attempting to overthrow authoritarian regimes by force," he said. "We tried these tactics in the past. However we'll intentioned, they haven't worked.

They have given democracy promotion a bad name and they have lost the confidence of the American people. We will do things differently."

Blinken vowed the United States will use the power of example, encourage others to make key reforms, overturn bad laws, fight corruption and stop unjust practices.

"The question is not if we will support democracies around the world, but how," Blinken said.

Other priorities include defeating coronavirus pandemic, rebuilding the global economy, crafting a humane and effective immigration system, revitalizing alliances, tackling the climate crisis, ensuring the United States' technological leadership and confronting China.