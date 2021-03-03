UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Not To Promote Democracy Through Military Interventions, Regime Change - Blinken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 10:58 PM

US Not to Promote Democracy Through Military Interventions, Regime Change - Blinken

The United States will not promote democracy around the world any more through military interventions and forceful regime change, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The United States will not promote democracy around the world any more through military interventions and forceful regime change, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

In his first major speech Blinken laid out eight foreign policy priorities of the Joe Biden administration, including supporting democratic values and practices overseas by peaceful means.

"We will incentivize democratic behavior, but we will not promote democracy through costly military interventions or by attempting to overthrow authoritarian regimes by force," he said. "We tried these tactics in the past. However we'll intentioned, they haven't worked.

They have given democracy promotion a bad name and they have lost the confidence of the American people. We will do things differently."

Blinken vowed the United States will use the power of example, encourage others to make key reforms, overturn bad laws, fight corruption and stop unjust practices.

"The question is not if we will support democracies around the world, but how," Blinken said.

Other priorities include defeating coronavirus pandemic, rebuilding the global economy, crafting a humane and effective immigration system, revitalizing alliances, tackling the climate crisis, ensuring the United States' technological leadership and confronting China.

Related Topics

Corruption World China Democracy United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ten dead in militia attack in eastern DR Congo

2 minutes ago

Stocks gain in Europe, mixed in US

2 minutes ago

Vettel targets another F1 world title as Aston Mar ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan's PPP Candidate Wins Islamabad's Senate S ..

2 minutes ago

Over 100 events to be held to mark seven decades o ..

7 minutes ago

AstraZeneca vaccine effective in over-80s: study

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.