Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

US Not to Stay in Syria Forever, But Withdrawing Troops 'Political Decision' - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The United States will not remain in Syria forever, but the decision to withdraw US troops from that country will be a political one, Central Command (CENTCOM) head Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said on Wednesday.

"I don't think we will be in Syria forever.

I don't know how long we are going to be in Syria," McKenzie said via video link during an event at the United States Institute of Peace. "That is going to be a political decision, not a military decision, not to be made by uniformed officers."

The United States maintains a military presence on the territory east of the Euphrates River, controlling Syria's oil reserves and supporting local Kurdish militias.

McKenzie also spoke in favor of reducing the US military footprint in Iraq, but again said such a decision will be political rather than a military one.

