US Not To Support Benefits For Syria Until It Demonstrates Political Reforms - Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 11:39 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The United States will not support nor normalize benefits to the Syrian government until it demonstrates willingness and progress in political reforms, US Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Richard Mills said on Wednesday.

"The United States will not normalize, nor support, any other benefits to the regime - not until the regime demonstrates willingness and progress in achieving the political reforms that are called for in Resolution 2254," Mills told a UN Security Council meeting. "That resolution remains the agreed and established path for a political solution to the conflict in Syria."

On Wednesday, Syria is holding its second presidential election since the onset of the decade-long war, with incumbent Bashar Assad running against two challengers.

Mills said the election in Syria is not held pursuant to the new constitution and under UN supervision as per Resolution 2254, and as such represents an "insult to democracy."

"The people of Syria don't need sham elections. They need food, humanitarian support, and - most of all - peace," Mills said.

The diplomat added the United States fully supports the efforts led by UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen to pursue a peaceful solution in Syria which begins with adhering to a nationwide ceasefire.

