US Not To Waste Time On Reviving Iran Nuclear Agreement Now - Special Envoy

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 11:23 PM

The United States will not waste its time at present on trying to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Monday

"It's really not our focus right now. It (the nuclear agreement) is not on our agenda because nothing has changed. We're not going to waste our time on it if nothing is going to happen," Malley said.

In 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group of countries comprising the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and Germany as well as the European Union, signed an agreement - formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - that obliged Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief.

In 2018, then US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the JCPOA and re-imposed comprehensive sanctions against Iran. Tehran responded with a gradual abandoning of its commitments under the nuclear agreement.

Since, Vienna has hosted several rounds of talks since April 2021, aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear agreement to end. However, negotiations have stalled and led to an impasse.

Iranian-American activists have increasingly criticized the Biden administration and called on the White House to abandon its efforts to resurrect the nuclear agreement.

However, Malley said that the Biden administration makes no apologies for trying to do everything it can to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

