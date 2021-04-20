US Not to Withdraw Completely From Iraq in Future - CENTCOM Commander

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The United States will not completely withdraw from Iraq in the future, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said on Tuesday.

"I believe we have a good relationship with the government of Iraq, just recently completed a strategic dialogue that is going to provide a framework for us to decide what our forces are going to look like going forward. I don't see us [United States] withdrawing completely from Iraq in the future," McKenzie said.