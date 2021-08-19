(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The United States will not tolerate an Afghan government that allows country to be safe haven for terrorists, Deputy US Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday.

"We remain committed to combating terrorism in Afghanistan, will not tolerate a government that allows it to again become a safe haven for terrorists," she said at a briefing.