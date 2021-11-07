UrduPoint.com

US Not Trying To Transform China, Looking For Ways To Co-Exist - National Security Advisor

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 09:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) The United States is no longer trying to transform China and is looking for ways to co-exist, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told the CNN broadcaster.

The US and China are engaged in talks over the Trump trade deal, the advisor to President Joe Biden said. The talks cover not only duties on goods, but the entire scope of the trade relations, Sullivan said.

