US Not Weighing Options to Pull Back Troops in Eastern Europe - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) A report that the United States is ready to discuss with Russia the possibility of scaling down the number of American troops in Eastern Europe is not accurate, a senior State Department official said.

"It is not accurate that the US administration is developing options for pulling back US forces in Eastern Europe," the official said during a conference call on Friday.

Earlier in the day, US media reported that the Biden administration is ready to propose in the upcoming bilateral meeting the possibility of scaling back the number of American troops in Eastern Europe.